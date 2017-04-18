Read All About It: Every Norwalk Student Gets A Free Book
NORWALK, Conn. - Those Norwalk students who don't already love reading will be well on their way once they receive a free book courtesy of the Norwalk Federation of Educational Personnel and their "First Book" initiative.
