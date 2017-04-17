Rainy Friday To Give Way To Sunny Wee...

Rainy Friday To Give Way To Sunny Weekend In Norwalk

Fairfield County will see cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the day Friday, but the weather is expected to be sunny and warm this weekend. Showers can be expected mostly during the afternoon today between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., when there is a 40 percent chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

