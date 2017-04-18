Property Rounds: Hot home market lifts bids
The property at 195 Fairfield Beach Road in Fairfield sold in March 2017 for $3.45 million and was listed for $3.5 million. Across the town, properties are selling at 97.5 percent of the asking price.
