Police: Vodka Stuffed in Pants Results in Arrest
A Stamford man who allegedly stuffed a $56.99 bottle of Grey Goose vodka down his pants at Westport's Castle Wine & Spirits was arrested Thursday, police said today. James Coates, 41, was taken into custody at Norwalk police headquarters while there on unspecified charges, said Lt.
