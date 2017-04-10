Police: Norwalk Woman Faces DUI Charge After Driving Wrong Way

A Norwalk woman was charged with Driving Under the Influence on Thursday after authorities found her driving the wrong way on a highway, according to Milford Police. Authorities stopped Anouk Govil, 26, just before 11:30 a.m. They suspected her of being intoxicated and also charged her with driving the wrong way on a highway and failure to drive right, police said.

