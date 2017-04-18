Police: Man arrested after trying to lure juvenile
A 13-year-old was walking home Tuesday night, when a strange man tried to lure her into his car, according to officials. While investigators say Angel Jimenez-Barzallo, 32, has since been arrested and charged, they say he told them he was only asking the girl for directions to the train station.
