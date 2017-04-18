Police: Man arrested after trying to ...

Police: Man arrested after trying to lure juvenile

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

A 13-year-old was walking home Tuesday night, when a strange man tried to lure her into his car, according to officials. While investigators say Angel Jimenez-Barzallo, 32, has since been arrested and charged, they say he told them he was only asking the girl for directions to the train station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... Wed Bill OReilly 4
Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15) Tue Robby Rob 6
News College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream... Apr 18 spud 7
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... Apr 9 America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport Apr 9 America Gentleman... 1
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... Apr 9 BPT 2
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... Apr 8 America Gentleman... 7
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,260 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC