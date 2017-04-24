Police: - Known criminal' charged in 2016 burglary
A Norwalk man with a long rap sheet of burglary-related crimes is facing burglary charges stemming from an October purse theft, police said. Westport police responded to a home burglary in October 2016 when a Weston Road resident discovered her purse was missing after being alerted to fraudulent activity on her bank account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|6 hr
|America Gentleman...
|7
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|Apr 26
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Apr 21
|Bill OReilly
|5
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|Vt lady
|5
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|Apr 18
|Robby Rob
|6
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Apr 18
|spud
|6
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC