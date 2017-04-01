One dead after house fire in Norwalk
All Norwalk Fire Companies responded to the house fire on 30 West Rocks Rd. at 1:14 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire from the second and third floors. Firefighters entered the three-story home searching for the homeowner and located the victim on the first floor.
