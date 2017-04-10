Norwalk's Connecticut Theater Ballet ...

Norwalk's Connecticut Theater Ballet Expanding Into Westport

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

Connecticut Theatre Ballet , which already has a Main Street studio in Norwalk, is expanding to a new space on Westport's Ketchum Street. The new Westport Dance Studios features three separate studios, a dressing room with lockers, a student lounge, study area, full kitchen, ample parking and more on a quiet street with a gated patio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... 20 hr America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport Sun America Gentleman... 1
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... Sun BPT 2
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... Sat America Gentleman... 7
Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12) Apr 6 What a Queen 297
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Apr 2 Cors1117 4
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,310 • Total comments across all topics: 280,199,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC