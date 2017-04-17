Norwalk Teen Charged In Attempted Car...

Norwalk Teen Charged In Attempted Carjacking At Bridgeport Gas Station

Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

Two teenagers were arrested after injuring a man while trying to carjack his vehicle at a gas station in downtown Bridgeport, the Connecticut Post said. The incident occurred early Saturday at Park Avenue and State Street as the man pulled into the gas station, police told the Post.

