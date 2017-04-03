Norwalk Officer Comes To Aid Of Stricken Driver At Easton Police HQ
A quick-thinking Norwalk police officer on his way to work Thursday came to the rescue of another driver suffering a medical emergency near the Easton Police Department, according to Easton EMS. The Norwalk officer pulled his cruiser along the side of the other car in an attempt to stop it, but it didn't work, the post said.
