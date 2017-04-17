Norwalk Massage Parlor Shut Down After Numerous Prostitution Raids
Norwalk has shut down a spa on Main Street after it was raided in March in a prostitution sting for the 10th time since 2007, according to the Hour. The Emerald Spa at 118 Main St., which was formerly known as the Nirvana Spa, was raided on March 23 in a prostitution sting that led to one woman being arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|1 hr
|DC Dave
|5
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Apr 14
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|7
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Apr 6
|What a Queen
|297
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC