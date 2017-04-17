Norwalk Massage Parlor Shut Down After Numerous Prostitution Raids

Norwalk has shut down a spa on Main Street after it was raided in March in a prostitution sting for the 10th time since 2007, according to the Hour. The Emerald Spa at 118 Main St., which was formerly known as the Nirvana Spa, was raided on March 23 in a prostitution sting that led to one woman being arrested.

