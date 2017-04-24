Norwalk Man Charged With Manslaughter After Death On Westport Ave.
Police responded to 505 Westport Ave. Unit 17 at around 1:28 a.m. Wednesday on a report of an assault. Arriving officers found the victim dead inside the residence, police said.
