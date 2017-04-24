Norwalk Man Charged With Breaking Int...

Norwalk Man Charged With Breaking Into Home, Assaulting Woman

A Norwalk man was charged with breaking a door to a home and hitting a woman who lived there on Sunday night, according to the Hour. Police told the Hour that they responded to a home on Old Lantern Place at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on a report from a man who said he had received a call from a woman who lived there, who said that someone had entered the home.

