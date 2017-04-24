Norwalk Man, 64, Pleads Guilty To Embezzling $825K From Two Companies

NORWALK, Conn. - A 64-year-old Norwalk man could be facing up to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty Monday to tax evasion and embezzling nearly $825,000 from two Norwalk companies where he worked, prosecutors said Mark W. Errico pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport to interstate transportation of money obtained by fraud and tax evasion, U.S. Attorney for Connecticut Deirdre M. Daly.

