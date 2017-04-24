Newtown police arrest man suspected of robbing gas station
Police accused 19-year-old Stephen Violet , of Sandy Hook, of robbing the Citgo Gas Station on South Main Street on the evening of Jan. 20. Violet had been in the custody of the Department of Corrections since Jan. 23 and was in their custody at the time of the arrest. Newtown police worked with Norwalk police to investigate the case.
