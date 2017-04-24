New Yorker Runs 200 Miles In Central ...

New Yorker Runs 200 Miles In Central Park To Benefit Norwalk Nonprofit

The new film, "200 Miles," showing at Tribeca Film Festival Thursday, April 27, has the answer thanks to its main subject, Ultramarathoner Eric Gelber, of Chappaqua, N.Y. The movie follows the father of three who, thanks to this event, made history by completing a record 200 miles around Central Park to raise awareness and one million dollars for the Norwalk-based Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation . The organization was founded by two New Canaan sisters, Kathy Giusti and Karen Andrews soon after Giusti's diagnosis of multiple myeloma.

