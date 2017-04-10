Milford motorcyclist charged with endangerment
Two motorcyclists - one from Milford, one from Norwalk - face criminal charges after callers reported dangerous driving on I-95 North Sunday. State police Troop G began receiving multiple 911 calls by motorists in the Stamford area reporting a group of about 18 motorcycles being driven on the right shoulder, on the center median, and splitting lanes of traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mirror.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|7
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Apr 6
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Apr 2
|Cors1117
|4
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC