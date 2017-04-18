Metro-North: Train Clips Car That Cut Through Crossing In Danbury
No one was hurt, but service was suspended Tuesday night after a car cut through a crossing and was clipped by a train near the Danbury station, a Metro-North spokesman said. The incident occurred at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, involving a train that had just left the Danbury station and was headed toward South Norwalk on the Danbury Branch, the spokesman said.
