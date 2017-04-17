Metro-North To Close Honey Hill Road In Wilton For Rail Work
The Connecticut Department of Transportation will be performing construction at the rail crossing at Honey Hill Road in Wilton for about a week starting on Friday, April 7. Though the project will only require the closure of the rail crossing in Wilton, service to several other communities along the Metro-North Railroad's Danbury Branch will also be affected, according to officials, who said there will be no train service between Danbury and Norwalk on Saturday, April 8, or Sunday, April 9. During that weekend, those commuters living in Brookfield, Danbury, Newtown, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Trumbull-Monroe and Westport should prepare to utilize bus service provided by Metro-North, according to officials, who said train service should return by April 10. Officials said that drivers in the area of Honey Hill Road should be cognizant of detour signage posted nearby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|12 hr
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Apr 2
|Cors1117
|4
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|19
|The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|3
|Police investigate shooting in Norwalk (Feb '12)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|11
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC