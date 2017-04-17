Metro-North To Close Honey Hill Road In Wilton For Rail Work

The Connecticut Department of Transportation will be performing construction at the rail crossing at Honey Hill Road in Wilton for about a week starting on Friday, April 7. Though the project will only require the closure of the rail crossing in Wilton, service to several other communities along the Metro-North Railroad's Danbury Branch will also be affected, according to officials, who said there will be no train service between Danbury and Norwalk on Saturday, April 8, or Sunday, April 9. During that weekend, those commuters living in Brookfield, Danbury, Newtown, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Trumbull-Monroe and Westport should prepare to utilize bus service provided by Metro-North, according to officials, who said train service should return by April 10. Officials said that drivers in the area of Honey Hill Road should be cognizant of detour signage posted nearby.

