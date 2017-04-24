ME Determines Cause Of Death For Norwalk Woman Killed In Her Home

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death for the 49-year-old woman who was found dead in her Norwalk home early Wednesday morning. Zemlok's body was found at about 1:30 a.m. in her home at 505 Westport Ave. Unit 17 after officers arrived on a report of an assault, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.