Helping Peru from Norwalk
Ready for School, Inc volunteers joined four students from Norwalk and Stamford on a mission trip to donate backpacks, shoes and clothing to disadvantaged children in Peru on April 10, 2017. Ready for School, Inc volunteers joined four students from Norwalk and Stamford on a mission trip to donate backpacks, shoes and clothing to disadvantaged children in Peru on April 10, 2017.
