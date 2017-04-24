Greenwich firm completes growth investment in Edible Arrangements
With only a few seconds' hesitation, Edible Arrangements Founder and CEO Tariq Farid can recall when many of his more than 1,300 franchises opened. The second Edible Arrangements storefront opened in Norwalk, he said, not long after Farid and his brother founded the company in 1999 in East Haven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|10 hr
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Apr 21
|Bill OReilly
|5
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|Vt lady
|5
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|Apr 18
|Robby Rob
|6
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Apr 18
|spud
|7
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC