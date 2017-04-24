Greenwich Choral Society: Mix of sacred, secular to mark spring
Works by top opera composers, Bizet's Te Deum and Puccini's Messa di Gloria are on the program when the Greenwich Choral Society performs at Norwalk Concert Hall. Works by top opera composers, Bizet's Te Deum and Puccini's Messa di Gloria are on the program when the Greenwich Choral Society performs at Norwalk Concert Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|16 hr
|BPT
|8
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|Apr 26
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Apr 21
|Bill OReilly
|5
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|Vt lady
|5
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|Apr 18
|Robby Rob
|6
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Apr 18
|spud
|6
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC