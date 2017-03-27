GameStop, With 12 Fairfield County Locations, To Close Over 150 Stores
Gamers looking to pick up their favorite titles may have to soon think outside the box: Popular retailer GameStop announced that it will be closing more than 150 locations throughout the country. With its stock falling more than 30 percent in the past year, GameStop officials have announced that they will be shuttering the doors of no less than 150 stores as digital downloads and gaming becomes more prevalent.
