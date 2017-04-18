Former hedge fund employee avoids jail for ecstasy delivery
A Norwalk man who lost his job at a premier hedge fund for receiving three packages of the party drug ecstasy that were mailed to his home has accepted a plea deal to avoid jail time. Eight months after being arrested and fired from Bridgewater Associates , Joshua Lucas , 27, received on Monday a five-year suspended sentence and five years probation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|Robby Rob
|6
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|10 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|17 hr
|spud
|7
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC