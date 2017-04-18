Fairfield woman arrested on motor veh...

Fairfield woman arrested on motor vehicle charges in Darien

Police arrested a 37-year-old Fairfield woman on motor vehicle charges out of Norwalk after she was pulled over for driving an unregistered car in Darien. Police stopped Kristine Marie Falcon , of Grasmere Avenue, on April 13 around 6:10 p.m. while she was driving a 2009 Chevy Malibu down Old King's Highway North near Parklands Drive.

