Fairfield Names New Parks & Rec Director
Anthony R. Calabrese, the town's recreation coordinator since 2005, is the new Parks and Recreation director, First Selectman Mike Tetreau announced Thursday. Calabrese, who has been interim director, succeeds Director Gerald Lombardo who recently retired after serving the town for 29 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|17 hr
|Bill OReilly
|5
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|22 hr
|Vt lady
|5
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|Apr 18
|Robby Rob
|6
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Apr 18
|spud
|7
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC