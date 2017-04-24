Fairfield Cops: Norwalk Man Had Cocaine, Pot, Protective Order

A Norwalk man was arrested for violating a protective order early Saturday, when he was found with his ex-girlfriend - and cocaine and marijuana - in a darkened car in a restaurant parking lot, police said. David Luis Rosales, 23, of Cliff Street, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance or less than four ounces of marijuana and violation of a full no-contact protective order, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.