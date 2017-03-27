End of the Rainbow' at MTC MainStage

Broadway's Coleen Sexton plays Judy Garland in "End of the Rainbow," Peter Quilter's award-winning musical play at MTC MainStage in Norwalk. Broadway's Coleen Sexton plays Judy Garland in "End of the Rainbow," Peter Quilter's award-winning musical play at MTC MainStage in Norwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.