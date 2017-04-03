Duff vows to protect Internet privacy

Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, plans to introduce legislation to protect the privacy of Connecticut residents, following a new law from Washington making it easier for service providers to sell personal information to businesses. less Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, plans to introduce legislation to protect the privacy of Connecticut residents, following a new law from Washington making it easier for service providers to sell ... more HARTFORD - Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff said Wednesday that he will push for a state law to protect the Internet privacy of residents and counteract Congress's recent attempt to allow carriers to sell personal information and Internet browsing histories.

