Drought Conditions 'Ease Significantly' Across Fairfield County
As temperatures soared to near 80 degrees and above in parts of Fairfield County on Tuesday, some good news comes with the warmup. "Severe drought" conditions that existed less than a month ago across much of Connecticut have been downgraded to a "moderate drought" in most of Fairfield County, according to the National Weather Service.
