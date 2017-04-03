Drivers Rescued From Floodwaters In S...

Drivers Rescued From Floodwaters In Stratford; Tree Crushes Car On Merritt

Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

The heavy rain Tuesday morning was making for a terrible commute across Fairfield County, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. In Stratford, firefighters wearing cold water suits had to rescue two drivers from flooded roadways Tuesday morning, according to NBC Connecticut.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fairfield County was issued at April 05 at 11:45AM EDT

