Derby father of four faces deportation
While his lawyer and college-aged daughter spoke against his pending deportation at a press conference in Hartford, Guatemalan immigrant Luis Barrios was doing a dirty job. "He's literally cleaning the septic tanks of Fairfield county," attorney Erin O'Neil-Baker said of her client, who has lived in the U.S. without legal permission since 1992, according to court documents.
