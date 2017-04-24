Deported Man Living In Norwalk Sentenced For Illegally Re-Entering U.S.
A Mexican citizen living in Norwalk who has repeatedly crossed into the United States despite being deported has been sentenced again for illegally entering the country, according to Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Daly said that Alberto Silva-Garcia, 46, was deported back to Mexico in 1999 after being convicted of domestic violence in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Mon
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Apr 21
|Bill OReilly
|5
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|Vt lady
|5
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|Apr 18
|Robby Rob
|6
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Apr 18
|spud
|7
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC