Deported Man Living In Norwalk Sentenced For Illegally Re-Entering U.S.

A Mexican citizen living in Norwalk who has repeatedly crossed into the United States despite being deported has been sentenced again for illegally entering the country, according to Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Daly said that Alberto Silva-Garcia, 46, was deported back to Mexico in 1999 after being convicted of domestic violence in California.

