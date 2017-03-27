Deep Dive at Coleytown
Westport Police Officer Scott Morrison explains some of the equipment used by the Westport Dive Team - made up of police officers and firefighters - to Pranau Pothuru, 4, of Norwalk at today's Touch-a-Truck event at Coleytown Elementary School.
