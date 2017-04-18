Darien volunteers helps bring Easter joy to needy families

Open Door Shelter Director of Operations Frank Concepcion looks on as James Lynch picks up his Easter dinner groceries as the shelter distributes over 200 Easter dinners to local families in need Thursday, April 13, 2017, at the shelter facility in Norwalk, Conn. less Open Door Shelter Director of Operations Frank Concepcion looks on as James Lynch picks up his Easter dinner groceries as the shelter distributes over 200 Easter dinners to local families in need Thursday, ... more Cathy Word gets a hug from Michelle McArdle as Word picks up groceries at the Open Door Shelter, where they distributed over 200 Easter dinners to local families in Norwalk.

