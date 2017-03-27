Darien nine-year-old takes second place in regional guitar competition
Dave Veslocki, Director of Connecticut Suzuki Guitar Academy with his students, Chayce Marshall, back, left, Darien, James Toomey-Wilson, Norwalk and Nikhil Goswami, Westport; Noah Richer, Westport, front, left, with Jesse Balkcom, Bridgeport Darien's Chayce Marshall, nine, placed second in the youth division of the Mid-Maryland Guitar Festival competition in Rockville, Maryland
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ...
|5 hr
|Big bubba
|2
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel...
|Thu
|Alphonse
|4
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Mar 27
|Robdny
|2
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Mar 27
|Samuels Furnace Man
|292
|Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ...
|Mar 24
|Unresolved
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC