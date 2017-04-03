Darien Man Injured In Bar Assault Sues
A Darien resident and actor is suing a man charged with assaulting him at a local bar in December in an incident that left him with severe facial injuries, according to the Darien Times. Actor Matthew Porretta, who the Darien Times reports has appeared in numerous television and film roles and has taught classes at the Darien Arts Center, is suing Christopher Aikler of Norwalk, who was charged with assaulting him on Dec. 18. Porretta is also suing the bar, Chez Ernie's as well as its proprietor Steven Palmer, the Darien Times reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Thu
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Apr 2
|Cors1117
|4
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|19
|The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|3
|Police investigate shooting in Norwalk (Feb '12)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|11
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC