Darien Man Injured In Bar Assault Sues

A Darien resident and actor is suing a man charged with assaulting him at a local bar in December in an incident that left him with severe facial injuries, according to the Darien Times. Actor Matthew Porretta, who the Darien Times reports has appeared in numerous television and film roles and has taught classes at the Darien Arts Center, is suing Christopher Aikler of Norwalk, who was charged with assaulting him on Dec. 18. Porretta is also suing the bar, Chez Ernie's as well as its proprietor Steven Palmer, the Darien Times reported.

