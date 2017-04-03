Cozywood Cottage on the market after 30 years

The exterior and front entrance of the house known as Cosywood .The European-inspired country cottage was built and owned by 1920s Metropolitan Opra diva Mary Mellish as a summer escape, and for a long time one of only two estates in the Morehouse Lane neighborhood of West Norwalk on Tuesday March 28, 2017 in Norwalk Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.