Cops: Norwalk Man Who Grabbed Teen Gi...

Cops: Norwalk Man Who Grabbed Teen Girl Had Tried To Lure Woman Into Car

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

A man who was charged last week with grabbing a 13-year-old girl and trying to get her into his car was charged again this week with trying to lure a woman into his car two months earlier, according to the Hour. Angel Jimenez-Barzallo, 32, of Norwalk had been arrested on Tuesday, April 18 after police said he grabbed the 13-year-old girl by the wrist and tried to get her into his car on Chestnut Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House with a bloody history (Sep '08) Wed Motherofadisabled... 55
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras Apr 24 America Gentleman... 6
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... Apr 21 Bill OReilly 5
News Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10) Apr 21 Vt lady 5
Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15) Apr 18 Robby Rob 6
News College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream... Apr 18 spud 6
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... Apr 9 BPT 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC