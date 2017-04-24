Cops: Norwalk Man Who Grabbed Teen Girl Had Tried To Lure Woman Into Car

A man who was charged last week with grabbing a 13-year-old girl and trying to get her into his car was charged again this week with trying to lure a woman into his car two months earlier, according to the Hour. Angel Jimenez-Barzallo, 32, of Norwalk had been arrested on Tuesday, April 18 after police said he grabbed the 13-year-old girl by the wrist and tried to get her into his car on Chestnut Street.

