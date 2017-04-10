Community Postings: SHU graduation speaker, a gala...

Dan O'Brien of Fairfield concentrates on the work at the Intro to Fly Fishing at the New Canaan Nature Center on April 8. Dan O'Brien of Fairfield concentrates on the work at the Intro to Fly Fishing at the New Canaan Nature Center on April 8. Byron Rall assists Mara O'Brien of Fairfield at the Intro to Fly Fishing at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in New Canaan, Conn. Byron Rall assists Mara O'Brien of Fairfield at the Intro to Fly Fishing at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in New Canaan, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.