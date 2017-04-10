Comings & Goings: Florist Opens at Westport Metro-North Station
Licari Floral Designs has opened on the eastbound side of the Westport Metro-North station in Saugatuck. According to owner, JP Licari who also owns Licari Floral Designs, 18 Chestnut Hill Road, Norwalk, the seasonal outdoor stand is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m..
