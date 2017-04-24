Chick-fil-A property could pay off in Norwalk
A Chick-fil-A restaurant building under construction on Connecticut Avenue can be had for $3.9 million - not the business or the property, but the leasing rights under the auspices of a "ground lease" deal that stretches for 99 years to collect rent from current and future tenants of the site. Common in retail circles, ground-lease transactions are a popular way for landowners to monetize the value of commercial properties, while being freed of the details of managing leasing and tenants.
