Chase In Norwalk Leads To Weapons Bust
One person jumped out of a car that was trying to escape police in Norwalk Thursday night and three more were arrested on gun charges. Police on patrol in the area of Bouton Street detected the odor of marijuana emanating from a Mazda that was stopped, according to police.
