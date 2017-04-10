Champions for Children Gala to benefit Child & Family Guidance Center
The Child & Family Guidance Center will host its second annual Champions for Children Fundraising gala on Thursday, May 4, from 6:30-9 p.m., at Shorehaven Golf Club, 14 Canfield Avenue, Norwalk. Net proceeds will fuel critical mental health and community programs serving Fairfield County's most vulnerable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mirror.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|7
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Apr 6
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Apr 2
|Cors1117
|4
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC