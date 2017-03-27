Building Bridges for Syrian Refugees

Staples High School's Building Bridges Club today hosted a screening at the school of a film on the Syrian refugee crisis followed by a panel discussion. One of the panelists was Syrian refugee Mohammed Al-Massari who resettled with his family in Norwalk nine months ago with the aid of the Westport Interfaith Resettlement Committee, a group of six churches and synagogues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.