Building Bridges for Syrian Refugees

Building Bridges for Syrian Refugees

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Staples High School's Building Bridges Club today hosted a screening at the school of a film on the Syrian refugee crisis followed by a panel discussion. One of the panelists was Syrian refugee Mohammed Al-Massari who resettled with his family in Norwalk nine months ago with the aid of the Westport Interfaith Resettlement Committee, a group of six churches and synagogues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... 39 min Cors1117 4
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) 16 hr Rob 1,077
time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11) 16 hr Rob 19
The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11) 16 hr Rob 3
News Police investigate shooting in Norwalk (Feb '12) 17 hr Rob 11
Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ... Mar 24 Unresolved 1
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Mar 19 Robdny 13
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,961 • Total comments across all topics: 280,005,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC