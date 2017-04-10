Bridgeport man charged in 2016 police pursuit

A Bridgeport man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday for a host of motor vehicle and criminal charges related to a 2016 police pursuit. Keaon Major, 38, of Park Avenue, Bridgeport, was charged with interfering with an officer, failure to bring a motor vehicle to full stop, engaging in pursuit, failure to drive in proper lane, failure to obey stop sign, and reckless driving.

