Big bakery chain sold for $7B to Keurig, Krispy Kreme co.
Panera Bread reached a $7 billion deal to be acquired by JAB Holding, the corporate parent of Keurig Green Mountain and Krispy Kreme. Staff Photographer Carol Kaliff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mon
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Apr 2
|Cors1117
|4
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|19
|The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|3
|Police investigate shooting in Norwalk (Feb '12)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|11
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr 1
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC