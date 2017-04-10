Bankwell Financial Group's branch at 612 Bedford Street in Stamford, Conn.
Bankwell, which has branches in Stamford, Norwalk and elsewhere in southwestern Connecticut, was named one of the top 100 best-performing community banks nationwide in 2016 in a report issued recently by S&P Global Market Intelligence. New Canaan-based Bankwell was the only Connecticut bank to make the list.
